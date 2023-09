Intel Will Bring Its AI-Infused Meteor Lake Chips to Desktops in 2024

The Meteor Lake chip may be Intel 's (NASDAQ: INTC) most innovative product in years. It's also crucially important for both its PC chip business and its foundry business.When it begins shipping in December, Meteor Lake will be Intel 's first tile-based PC chip. By manufacturing portions of the CPU separately and then stitching them together, Intel can use the most logical manufacturing process for each tile. This requires advanced packaging technology in the form of Intel Foveros. Meteor Lake will be the largest-scale use of Foveros thus far.Meteor Lake could help resuscitate the sluggish PC industry thanks to its built-in AI hardware. Each chip will contain a neural processing unit capable of running AI inference workloads directly on the device. This opens the door for AI-powered features that don't require calling out to a cloud-based service. Beyond AI, the chip is designed to be extremely power efficient, which should help boost the battery lives of laptops.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel