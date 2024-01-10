|
10.01.2024 12:50:00
Intel Will Double Down on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) PC in 2024
Meteor Lake, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest family of laptop CPUs launched in December, marked the beginning of the company's push toward bringing AI capabilities to the PC. The chips were a radical departure from their predecessors. With Meteor Lake, Intel moved to a tile-based architecture that split the chips into different parts. The compute tile, which houses the CPU cores, is manufactured using the new Intel 4 process, while the other tiles make use of various processes from TSMC.Meteor Lake chips house a vastly upgraded integrated GPU, which is a boon for gaming as well as artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Intel also included an NPU, or neural processing unit, which is dedicated to efficiently running AI tasks. The NPU can handle AI tasks on its own, or it can team up with the GPU to accelerate those tasks further.It will take time for the software support to materialize for these AI features baked into Meteor Lake chips. Intel is working with more than 100 software partners and plans to have at least 300 AI-accelerated features able to make use of its AI hardware by the end of the year. By the end of 2025, Intel expects that more than 100 million CPUs with dedicated AI hardware will be running in PCs around the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|11 320,00
|-2,89%
|Intel Corp.
|43,38
|0,44%
|On
|28,74
|0,10%
