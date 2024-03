Intel Will Have 1 Critical Advantage Over TSMC and Samsung in 2025

As it stands today, TSMC dominates the semiconductor foundry market, and Samsung is in a distant second-place position. Well over 50% of global foundry revenue is generated by TSMC, a consequence of the company's significant manufacturing lead over its rivals. Chip designers like Apple and Nvidia have little choice but to choose TSMC to maximize the performance and efficiency of their chips.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its nascent foundry business generates little in the way of revenue, but the chip giant is starting to make plenty of noise. The company now has $15 billion worth of deals locked down, spread across manufacturing and advanced packaging. Notably, Intel recently scored Microsoft as a customer for an unnamed future chip.In a recent interview, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger didn't mince words when speaking about the importance of the upcoming Intel 18A process node, which Microsoft and other foundry customers will use, saying, "I've bet the whole company on 18A." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel