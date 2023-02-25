|
25.02.2023 12:30:00
Intel Will Still Pay Roughly $2 Billion in Dividends Annually -- Should It Just Eliminate It?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) finally cut its dividend as it continues to invest in becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and regaining the crown of chip design. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!