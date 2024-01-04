|
04.01.2024 12:45:00
Intel Will Take Another Swing at Nvidia and AMD in 2024
The graphics card market is no longer a duopoly. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) launched its first discrete family of graphics cards in late 2022. While the launch was bumpy, the company managed to offer a compelling value proposition for gamers in the budget portion of the market.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still the market leader by far, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is in a distant second place. Intel has gained a small foothold, but only in the budget portion of the market. The company's issues with buggy software drivers, particularly soon after launch, have likely driven some gamers away.Intel's first generation of graphics cards made no attempt to compete with Nvidia and AMD at higher price points. The Arc A750 sells today for around $210, and the Arc A770 goes for around $320, although prices have dipped lower at times. These cards are competitive for the price, although performance can be inconsistent due to nagging driver issues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
