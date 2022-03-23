Inteleos Adds Long-Time Volunteer Trish Turner to its Board of Directors

Veteran sonographer and teacher brings deep hands-on experience and knowledge to the Inteleos Board

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced that Trish Turner, BS, RDMS, RVT, has joined its board of directors. Turner most recently served as the Chair of the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) Council, which administers examinations and awards credentials in areas of sonography.

Turner has been an Inteleos/ARDMS volunteer since 2009 and served as Chair of the ARDMS Council from 2019. She is currently the director of Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program at South Hills School of Business & Technology in State College, PA.

"I am passionate about sonography, and believe certification is the best way to demonstrate to a patient they are receiving the best care possible," said Turner. "A great Sonographer encompasses many different qualities, including compassion, dedication and critical thinking. I am excited to bring that skill set to the Inteleos board. And as the medical imaging industry continues to innovate, we are committed to training and certifying the best sonographers."

In addition to serving as Chair of the ARDMS Council, Turner has also contributed to Inteleos in several roles throughout the years, including: Assessment Oversight Team Chair and Council Member, Board Development Committee, Chair Exam Development Task Force: OB/GYN, Chair Recertification Task Force, and the Exam Development Committee and Task Force, among others.

"Trish has made a big difference for our members, her patients and students for a long time, and we are thrilled to bring her energy, experience and passion to the Inteleos Board of Directors," said Michael Lilly, MD, RPVI, RVT and Inteleos Board Chair.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

