Inteleos Tackles Global Maternal and Fetal Outcomes Through Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge

Comprehensive ultrasound training and certification programs for low-resource communities aims to lower maternal and fetal mortality rates

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, is working to create partnerships in low-resource communities, where proficient use of ultrasound will improve maternal and fetal health and reduce mortality rates. By 2030, through the Inteleos Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge (UPGC) initiative, every user of medical ultrasound in the world will be proficient and certified, ensuring patient safety and increasing equity in healthcare.

"Only 17 percent of mothers receive basic maternal and fetal health interventions in low-income countries. This Grand Challenge will help to fill the skills gaps that face many of these regions in order to have a positive impact on maternal and fetal health," said Pamela Ruiz, Inteleos Chief Business Development Officer. "These efforts aim to ensure patient safety and increase equity in healthcare."

Point of care ultrasound, when used by proficient and certified medical professionals, can be a safe and inexpensive tool to detect and diagnose medical conditions in men, women, children, infants, and fetuses. The use of ultrasound by inexperienced or untrained medical professionals, however, can lead to incorrect or missed diagnosis for countless patients. As low-cost, point of care ultrasound equipment becomes increasingly prevalent and access to equipment outpaces healthcare providers' ability to hire experienced clinicians, the need for training and assessment has become dire. Inteleos, through its Proficiency Grand Challenge program, aims to assure that every provider has the demonstrated knowledge and skills to provide optimal care to all their patients. The program aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The Grand Proficiency Challenge will reach its goal through the following efforts:

Working with local and regional health experts to develop ultrasound standards that reflect the needs of the community

Educating and training midwives, nurses, and skilled birth attendants

Verifying healthcare providers' knowledge, skills, and abilities through certification

Leveraging and assisting in the distribution of ultrasound technology and equipment.

"I believe ultrasounds are one of the most powerful and affordable diagnostic medical tools in the world," said Diana Dowdy a Certified Nurse-Midwife who has practiced for over 40 years and has been a registered diagnostic medical sonographer since 2000. "Through the UPGC, Inteleos will help medical professionals around the world use ultrasound technology to deliver accurate, standardized, and timely diagnoses to their patients, regardless of their race, religion, location, or socio-economic status. I'm excited to be a part of this incredible opportunity.".

To learn more about the Ultrasound Grand Proficiency Challenge and how you can get involved as a partner, donor or volunteer, please visit: https://www.inteleos.org/grandchallenge/

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

