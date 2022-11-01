Inteleos to Convene Global Health Leaders to Develop Community-Specific Ultrasound Programs Aimed at Lowering Maternal and Fetal Mortality Rates in Kenya

Alliance aims to reduce maternal mortality in Kenya by 10 percent in five years

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, and its global partners, Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre, The Kenya Healthcare Federation and HealthEd Global will host a Stakeholder Summit set for November 9 and 10 in Nairobi, Kenya. The Stakeholder Summit will bring together healthcare leaders from across Kenya to determine the best approach for improving maternal and fetal outcomes. The Summit will focus on "Improving Maternal-Fetal Outcomes Through Access to Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS)," how ultrasound education, certification and access could be applied in Kenya to improve care and reduce maternal and fetal mortality for the vulnerable population in the region.

Through its Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge (UPGC) initiative, Inteleos' goal is for every user of medical ultrasound in the world to be proficient and certified, ensuring patient safety and increasing equity in healthcare. Ultrasound, when used by proficient and certified medical professionals, can be a safe and inexpensive tool to detect and diagnose medical conditions in men, women, children, infants, and fetuses. The initiative aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

"We are fortunate to partner with Inteleos to bring about change in the lives of women and children's health in Kenya," said Dr. Anastasia Nyalita, CEO of the Kenya Healthcare Federation. "In addition to improving maternal and fetal outcomes in the region, this program and our partners aim to increase educational and job opportunities for people in nursing and midwifery through educational tracks and opportunities to serve as healthcare providers in their communities at the highest levels."

"The work with our Kenyan partners has been instrumental in understanding how best to serve the needs of the region and its communities as we strive to develop a workable plan to reduce the devastating rate of high maternal and fetal mortality," said Pamela Ruiz, Inteleos chief business development officer. "These leaders are on the ground in the Kenya and know what will work best for their maternal healthcare practitioners and facilities. We will be there to facilitate and support them however we can in this endeavor."

The Stakeholder Summit in Kenya will serve as a pilot to be emulated across other emerging markets around the world. To learn more about the Ultrasound Grand Proficiency Challenge and how to become a partner, donor or volunteer, visit: https://www.inteleos.org/grandchallenge/

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 123,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

About Kenya Healthcare Federation

Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) is the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Founded in 2004, the Federation works with care providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurers to promote strategic public-private partnerships toward achieving national access to quality healthcare and is dedicated to engaging the government and all relevant stakeholders in achieving quality healthcare by maximizing the contribution of the private sector.

About HealthEdGlobal

Through efforts in Uganda HealthEd Global is working to help improve knowledge and healthcare access throughout Africa. Specifically, HealthEd Global is creating a separate curriculum, training and assessment program for Birthing Assistants. More than half of women give birth outside of health facilities and in homes with Birthing Assistants, therefore this program will focus on providing Birthing Assistants with key health indicators to know when a woman must be transferred to medical care.

About Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Center

KWCWC houses a collection of programs and services that enable a clear range of specialised care for the individual and the community, ultimately increasing the quality of healthcare in Kenya.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inteleos-to-convene-global-health-leaders-to-develop-community-specific-ultrasound-programs-aimed-at-lowering-maternal-and-fetal-mortality-rates-in-kenya-301664622.html

SOURCE Inteleos