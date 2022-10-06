InteliChart to exhibit at the MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference

Leading patient engagement company will showcase revamped, next-generation telehealth solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement provider InteliChart will be exhibiting at the 2022 MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference in Boston, MA, from October 9 – 12, 2022 at booth #221. The event is hosted by the Medical Group Management Association, the premier association supporting medical practice business and the provider of gold-standard practice administration certifications through the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE).

"We're excited to attend the conference again this year and launch our enhanced telehealth solution," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "We listened carefully to feedback from our users and refined workflows to deliver on consumer demands for convenience, while enhancing features that make managing virtual visits more intuitive for providers. The result is a smoother experience that allows both patients and providers to concentrate on care delivery rather than administrative or logistical tasks."

InteliChart's reimagined Patient eHealth telehealth solution gives patients a modern virtual visit experience with the same workflow cadence as an in-person appointment. Patients do not need to download an application or create an account to attend a virtual visit, they simply click on a link. Staff can check-in patients and hand-off to clinicians, enabling providers to focus solely on the visit. Clinicians can set customizable dashboards to user preferences to facilitate easy management of the virtual visit schedule.

InteliChart representatives will be conducting live demonstrations of Patient eHealth at the MGMA conference and showcasing how it seamlessly integrates with other Healthy Outcomes solutions such as Patient Intake, which provides digitization and automation of patient forms and inputs information directly into the patient record, saving labor and increasing accuracy.

"Patient eHealth and the Healthy Outcomes platform provide a unique opportunity for healthcare organizations to improve efficiency while delivering patient-centered care," said Hamilton. "Our solutions deliver the convenient experience patients expect while reducing administrative burdens for providers. Organizations that utilize our platform are positioning themselves for future success by aligning themselves with a true partner invested in enhancing the performance of their practice."

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 75 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

