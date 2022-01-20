Intelinair Elects Ag Business Executive Kaye Reitzenstein to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelinair elected Kaye Reitzenstein to its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 19. Reitzenstein brings a strong track record as a proven global financial leader to the board with 15 years of experience with Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world's largest agriculture retailer, the last six years serving as Chief Financial Officer, as well as experience with other major companies in the retail and mining industry.

"We couldn't be happier to add Kaye's leadership to our board, her experience complements the other Board members and adds expertise to our long-term strategic planning," said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer for Intelinair, who also serves as Chairman of the Board. "Her business and financial acumen and ability to drive business improvements through data and insights will be instrumental to strengthening Intelinair's opportunities as we continue to invest for growth."

Known for being an articulate and professional communicator, Reitzenstein brings broad industry experience at both the senior leadership and board level, adding unique perspectives to the company.

"I'm thrilled to join the Intelinair board to support their continued growth and strategy at a time when the insights they provide growers is more important than ever," said Reitzenstein.

Reitzenstein's passion for the agriculture industry extends through her volunteerism, as she currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the National 4-H Foundation. She also previously served on the Colorado FFA Foundation Board and has been a 4-H leader and volunteer for more than 20 years.

Reitzenstein holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting from Colorado State University.

Intelinair now has four members on its board of directors. In addition to newly appointed Kaye Reitzenstein, Intelinair's Board of Directors includes Al Eisaian, co-founder of Intelinair, Doug Hirsh, and Tim Hassinger, serving as Board Chairman.

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc ., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® ® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers and agricultural retailers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability.

For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and visit www.agmri.com .

® Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

