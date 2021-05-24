Inteliquet™ Highlights Research Presented At 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

DOVER, Del., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquet, highlighted today Real World Data (RWD) analysis presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 4-8, 2021.

In the abstract "Does order matter? Real World Data on outcomes of successive regimens involving anti-PDx-1 in advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer," author David Hadley, PhD, Director of Data Science, Partnerships, and Publications at Inteliquet, found different oncology treatment regimens delivered in different sequences resulted in better or worse outcomes depending on the sequence.

"The patient matching technology Inteliquet deploys to facilitate clinical trial feasibility and patient recruitment holds immense potential not just for trial design and implementation, but also new critical insights for medicine," said Inteliquet President and Chief Operating Officer Marie E. Lamont. "This is another example of the power of the Inteliquet Cancer Center Research Consortium and value of well-organized and intelligently used data."

In 2020, 65 percent of newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients in U.S. started first line systemic therapy on an anti-PDx-1 regimen, and 53 percent as a second line therapy. Research has been lacking on the benefits of different sequencing of the regimen. The abstract analyses RWD to summarize treatment decisions made in a network of oncology centers and relates them to time to second disease progression and overall survival.

Deidentified data from NSCLC patients were selected from Inteliquet's Cancer Center Research Consortium partners. These comprise academic and community oncology practices as well as integrated delivery networks across the U.S.

Analysis was limited to patients who started first line systemic treatment in 2017 and 2018, and progressed to and started second line treatments. Data from the 24 months following was used to identify regimens and time to progression. The analysis was adjusted for age at diagnosis, gender and treating organization.

A total of 132 patients met the study criteria. Women made up 53 percent. The median age range at diagnosis was 60-69. Seventy-three percent were diagnosed with stage four disease.

After 24 months, 86 percent had survived the cancer. All had one progression and 44 percent had a second progression.

It was found there is a benefit in starting with a platinum doublet followed by immune-therapy platinum triplet, versus the same starting therapy followed by immune-oncology monotherapy. There is a significant disadvantage in starting immune-oncology monotherapy followed by a platinum doublet, versus the reversed order.

"Having access to comprehensive RWD is a clear benefit," said Hadley. "But the best way to source that data and solve all of the small challenges in making it most useful is not always clear. Our research has found that Inteliquet's approach to taking in, organizing and making patient data accessible has potentially tremendous value."

About Inteliquet

Inteliquet is a leading provider of technology, insights and expertise for clinical research, patient treatment, and translational medicine strategies. Our proprietary platform securely, accurately, and quickly aggregates and analyzes healthcare data, helping to ensure clinical trials are designed more effectively, patients are matched to trials more rapidly, and patient-care decisions are made using real-world evidence. Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient — regardless of race, geography, age, sex, economic status, or stage of disease — has access to promising therapies as soon as they become available to help improve the care they receive.

For more information about Inteliquet and the OncWeb software platform, please visit www.inteliquet.com , and follow Inteliquet on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact: chris@galestrategies.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inteliquet-highlights-research-presented-at-2021-asco-annual-meeting-301297290.html

SOURCE Inteliquet