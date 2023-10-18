Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Intelisys Honors Advantix as Top Mobility Supplier

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and a leading technology services distributor of connectivity and cloud services, has named Advantix, the MCx provider™, its top mobility supplier in 2023. The annual awards honor supplier partners for consistently going above and beyond to deliver excellence, support and value to Intelisys sales partners.

From left to right: Advantix President Nathan Brown; Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons; and Paul Constantine, EVP of Supplier Services -- Digital Distribution at ScanSource/Intelisys.

"We'd like to congratulate Advantix. Their achievements throughout the year have set the standard for success..."

"At Intelisys, we are proud to honor our supplier partners who consistently go above and beyond to deliver excellence, support and value to our Sales Partners," said Paul Constantine, Executive Vice President, Supplier Services, Intelisys, a ScanSource company. "We'd like to congratulate Advantix on their recognition as Top Mobility Provider. Their outstanding achievements throughout the year have set the standard for success by driving growth in the channel. We look forward to even greater collective success in the future."

Winners were selected based on a number of criteria that include, but are not limited to, revenue performance, year-over-year growth, and overall impact of their solutions and programs in the channel.

"We are honored to be recognized by Intelisys, an enduring and trusted Advantix partner," said Natasha Royer Coons, chief executive officer at Advantix. "Our SaaS platform and managed wireless connectivity solutions were purpose-built to provide a uniquely positive partner and customer experience. This recognition demonstrates that our formula is valued by partners, which is very gratifying. On behalf of everyone at Advantix, I'd like to thank the Intelisys team for recognizing us this year."

The awards were presented to the honorees during ScanSource Channel Connect in Orlando, Florida.

About Advantix  
Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company's platform integrates carrier APIs and network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com

From left to right: J.R. Cook, SVP Strategic Relations at Intelisys; Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons; Advantix President Nathan Brown; and Bruce Glenn, Sr. Regional Partner Manager at ScanSource.

Advantix (PRNewsfoto/Advantix Solutions Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelisys-honors-advantix-as-top-mobility-supplier-301961048.html

SOURCE Advantix Solutions Group

