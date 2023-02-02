02.02.2023 16:30:00

Intelivation Technologies Announces Addition of VP of Manufacturing

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge spinal and orthopedic implant product portfolio, announced today that they have added a strategic member to the team with the hiring of Dennis Jones as the VP of Manufacturing. Mr. Jones brings over 30 years of medical manufacturing expertise and a rich knowledge of cutting-edge machining methods, processes, and supply chain operations. He started his career in the medical device space with Wilsey Tool Company, after which he ran Globus Medical's manufacturing operations for over a decade. 

Intelivation Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Intelivation Technologies)

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We are honored to have Dennis join the team. Intelivation is entering an exciting next phase in our vertical integration of the company. We are excited for the addition of Dennis to our team as we scale our operations and continue to serve our customers by bringing new and unique innovations to market."

In addition to exhibiting at multiple industry conferences, Intelivation is launching several new products throughout the 2023 calendar year. Their new Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility, will host its ribbon cutting this spring.

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivation-technologies-announces-addition-of-vp-of-manufacturing-301737511.html

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

