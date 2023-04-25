25.04.2023 19:10:00

Intelivation Technologies Announces Center of Excellence Grand Opening

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic implant product portfolio, announced today the official opening of their Center of Excellence – a state-of-the-art research and development facility devoted to advancing orthopedic technologies in the life sciences sector.

Intelivation Technologies Announces Center of Excellence Grand Opening

Along with their grand opening, Intelivation Technologies also announced the completion of its bio skills lab and teaching theatre.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We believe that vertical integration is the key to unlocking our potential for developing and bringing to market superior products. By combining our expertise in orthopedics and spine with our investment in state-of-the-art teaching facilities, we're committed to advancing the fundamental knowledge of our field leading to improved case outcomes and patient care."

"We have several upcoming events already scheduled at the Center," remarked VP of Sales and GM, Fleet Medford. "The response from our customers and key stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're thrilled to have such a fantastic facility to host our upcoming cadaver labs, lectures, and design meetings. Our team is excited to continue delivering exceptional experiences and advancing our field through world-class education and innovation." 

CEO and Founder, Rob Anderson added, "The grand opening of Intelivation's Center of Excellence is an exciting chapter. I attribute this achievement to the dedication and amazing work from our entire team, and we look forward to executing on our strategy and continuing to introduce new products to the market that make a positive impact for patients and the medical device market."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivation-technologies-announces-center-of-excellence-grand-opening-301807175.html

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Donnerstag etwas an, auch der DAX befindet sich nach einem schwächeren Start inzwischen knapp in der Gewinnzone. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost waren positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen