Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 16:02:00

Intelivation Technologies Launches Inlet™ Foot Plating System

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic portfolio announced today the launch of the Inlet Foot Plating System™.

Intelivation Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Intelivation Technologies)

The 2.3/2.8mm Inlet™ Foot Plating System provides an extensive offering of low-profile plates with a wide array of options for various surgical applications. The system features multiple sizes of variable, and, self-tapping locking and non-locking screws, as well as self-drilling lag screws. "Inlet FPS provides industry-leading plating solutions for surgeons, with simple instrumentation, enabling consistent outstanding clinical results for surgeons and their patients," GM and VP of Sales, Fleet Medford remarked. He continued, "We are excited to introduce this system to the orthopedic and podiatric markets. The early feedback from hospitals, surgeons, and distributors has been overwhelmingly positive. Combined with our robust biologics offering and additional fixation products in lower extremity, we are able to address the most difficult surgical cases." Intelivation Technologies is exhibiting this product and others at the 2023 ACFAS Meeting, held February 9-12 in Los Angeles, California.

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivation-technologies-launches-inlet-foot-plating-system-301678682.html

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische ATX rutscht ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen