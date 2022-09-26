|
26.09.2022 18:00:00
Intelivation Technologies to Exhibit at NASS 37th Annual Meeting
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge spinal implant portfolio, announced today that they will be exhibiting their technology during the NASS 37th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.
In addition to celebrating successful market launches for the Golden Isles Pedicle Screw™ and the Advantage-C™ Cervical Interbody Cage, Intelivation will be featuring their new MIS platform and Advantage - L™ Lumbar Interbody solutions.
General Manager and VP of Sales, Fleet Medford, highlighted several innovations that Intelivation looks forward to introducing to the broader market during NASS. "2022 has been an exciting year for our product development team. We look forward to introducing our current and future customers to our clinically-differentiated portfolio both at our booth as well as our offsite technical showcase. This is an exciting milestone as we continue to get feedback on our current offerings and invest in our rich pipeline."
About Intelivation Technologies
Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivation-technologies-to-exhibit-at-nass-37th-annual-meeting-301633242.html
SOURCE Intelivation Technologies
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.