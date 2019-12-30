|
30.12.2019 16:20:00
Intellectual Property (IP) Asset Management - Recent Trends and Future Outlook
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Increased globalization and the transition toward the knowledge economy have driven organizations to be increasingly dependent on their IP assets to generate, maintain, and extend their competitive advantage.Technological advancements are posing new challenges and opportunities for IP management.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835601/?utm_source=PRN
The study covers recent advancement in the industry and future outlook.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835601/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellectual-property-ip-asset-management---recent-trends-and-future-outlook-300979720.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in Rot -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend fester
An der Wall Street werden am Montag Abgaben verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt wies am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete den letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Start in die Woche mehrheitlich aufwärts.