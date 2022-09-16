Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 13:36:00

Intellia: Interim Data Show NTLA-2001 Can Profoundly Reduce Serum TTR Levels

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported positive interim results from an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of NTLA-2001, an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing therapy in development as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis. The company said the interim data from the cardiomyopathy arm of the phase 1 study showed deep and sustained mean serum transthyretin reductions of 93% and 92% at 0.7 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg doses, respectively, at day 28. NTLA-2001 was generally well-tolerated at both dose levels, the company noted.

Intellia CEO John Leonard, said: "Together with the previously reported data from the polyneuropathy arm of this landmark study, these results strongly suggest that NTLA-2001 could serve as a single-dose treatment regardless of disease manifestation."

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics are up 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intellia Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intellia Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intellia Therapeutics Inc 67,43 -0,74% Intellia Therapeutics Inc
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 700,00 -0,93% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen