Intellia Therapeutics Names New CMO To Oversee Clinical And Regulatory Functions

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) has appointed Jing L. Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective October 26, 2026.

Dr. Marantz brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including leadership in the development and regulatory approval of multiple therapies for rare diseases.

In her new role, Dr. Marantz will oversee Intellia's translational, clinical development, regulatory and medical affairs functions as the company advances its gene-editing pipeline.

Most recently, Dr. Marantz served as Chief Medical Officer at Scholar Rock, where she led the development organization across neuromuscular, oncology and obesity programs. Her tenure included the U.S. approval of ISEMBYLD, described by the company as the first muscle-targeted therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.

At Scholar Rock, she also led regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, followed by engagement with Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency to support a Japanese New Drug Application submission without clinical trial data from Japanese patients.

Before joining Scholar Rock, Dr. Marantz held senior leadership positions at Krystal Biotech, Acceleron, Alnylam, Alexion, Biogen, ARIAD and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, contributing to the development and commercialization of more than a dozen products across hematology, oncology, neurology and rare diseases. She also serves on the board of directors of Arcturus Therapeutics.

Intellia said Dr. Marantz's experience will support its efforts to advance its clinical programs, including Phase 3 trials in transthyretin amyloidosis, and pursue the potential commercialization of its first in vivo gene-editing product.

Intellia Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments using CRISPR gene editing and other technologies, with a focus on potentially curative therapies for severe diseases.

NTLA has traded between $7.95 and $28.25 over the past year. Currently, NTLA, is trading at $12.29, down 1.97%.