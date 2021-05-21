Intelligent Automation Leader Laiye Appoints Ronen Lamdan To Head International Expansion

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from $50 million in series C+ funding in a round jointly led by Ping An Global Voyager Fund and Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Equity Investment Fund, Laiye is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronen Lamdan as the CEO International.

As the CEO International, Ronen will lead the international expansion of Laiye. Building on the recent establishment of its new overseas office in Singapore which serves as the headquarters of the Asia Pacific region, Laiye will seek to partner with prominent enterprises Asia/Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa, while collaborating with small and medium enterprises to deliver productivity, transformation and growth that serves our customers and empowers our communities.

Ronen Lamdan has over 15 years of experience leading Sales and Marketing for some of the world's largest and most successful Enterprise Software companies. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director at WorkFusion, a top 4 RPA vendor and the leader in AI-powered Intelligent Automation. Ronen is a thought leader in cognitive automation, artificial intelligence and process optimization across industries. Ronen held leadership roles at Microsoft, IBM, FileNet ($1.6B acquisition), NetSuite ($9.3B acquisition), Mercury ($4.5B acquisition) and a number of startups.

"We warmly welcome Ronen into our team, and we believe that Laiye would be better prepared with him on board, to enable more customers to transition from the legacy RPA approach to Intelligent Automation using business user-friendly AI which enables them to run operations more efficiently, at lower cost, with higher accuracy and build digital skills in the workforce. Additionally, Laiye will continue to recruit high-skilled talent in vertical industries to unlock new opportunities in the global marketplace." said chairman and CEO of Laiye, Wang Guanchun.

"I'm excited to announce my new role, and looking forward to leading, inspiring and building out my global teams and partnering with our customers to drive exponential efficiency, efficacy and compliance across their business operations. Laiye is perfectly positioned to deliver productivity, transformation and growth that serves our customers and empower our communities." Ronen said.

Laiye and its solution is a unique confluence and integration across process, record and document, communication and collaboration. It has accomplished several milestones through its innovative product offerings and fast developing ecosystem over the past year. Its annual RPA software subscription revenue soared with an impressive 900% year-over-year growth, and has an expansive community with nearly 400, 000 developers and more than 500 partners.

Laiye's ambition aims to foster the world's largest developer community for software robots and build the world's largest bot marketplace in the next 3 years. And the company plans to certify at least 1 million software robot developers by 2025. As the CEO International, Ronen will help Laiye to expand globally.

Laiye plans to hold its first global webinar on this May 25th. Ronen, other C-level members from Laiye, and Analyst from Forrester will together share their unique views about RPA+AI industry. Please Stay tuned.

About Laiye

Laiye has rich experience in RPA + AI and helps business and people realize their full potential by optimizing the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions". Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.

Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition.

