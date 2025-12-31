Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Surges 188% On New Manufacturing Partnership

(RTTNews) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) shares jumped 187.68%, trading at $11.80, up $7.70, after the company announced a new manufacturing partnership aimed at strengthening global production capabilities and improving margins.

The stock rallied sharply following news that Intelligent Bio Solutions has entered into a strategic agreement with a manufacturing partner to expand capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and support global supply chain execution for its biologics and vaccine products.

On the day of the announcement, INBS opened near $4.10, rallied to an intraday high above $12.00, and reached a low of $4.05, compared to its previous close of $4.10. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was far exceeding the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor response tied to the partnership news.

Intelligent Bio Solutions' 52-week range is approximately $1.50 - $13.10, highlighting significant volatility tied to company developments and strategic news flow.