07.12.2019 13:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 55 Best Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 176 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 176 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-degree-in-nursing/.
2020 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Augusta University
Benedictine University
Briar Cliff University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
California State University, Fullerton
Cedarville University
Clarkson College
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Delta State University
Duke University
Duquesne University
Florida State University
Frontier Nursing University
Frostburg State University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University New Orleans
Medical University of South Carolina
Mercy College
Messiah College
Michigan State University
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio State University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rush University
Saint Xavier University
Simmons University
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Spring Arbor University
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Texas A & M University, Corpus Christi
Texas Tech University
University of Alabama, Huntsville
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Kansas
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of Oklahoma
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Texas Medical Branch
Vanderbilt University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
