Intelligent.com Announces Best Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 55 Best Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 176 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 176 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-degree-in-nursing/.

2020 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Augusta University

Benedictine University

Briar Cliff University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Fullerton

Cedarville University

Clarkson College

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Delta State University

Duke University

Duquesne University

Florida State University

Frontier Nursing University

Frostburg State University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Johns Hopkins University

Loyola University New Orleans

Medical University of South Carolina

Mercy College

Messiah College

Michigan State University

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio State University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rush University

Saint Xavier University

Simmons University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Spring Arbor University

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Texas A & M University, Corpus Christi

Texas Tech University

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Kansas

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of Oklahoma

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Texas Medical Branch

Vanderbilt University

