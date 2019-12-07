Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Finance Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Finance Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 119 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 119 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-finance-degree-programs/.

2020 Master's in Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University

Bellevue University

Bentley University

Boston University

Brenau University

California Lutheran University

Charleston Southern University

Clarion University

Colorado State University Global

Columbia University

Concordia University, Ann Arbor

Dallas Baptist University

Davenport University

Drexel University

Empire State College

Florida Institute of Technology

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Harvard University

Indiana University Bloomington

Louisiana State University, Shreveport

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Maryland

Mercy College

Middle Tennessee State University

National University

New England College of Business

Northeastern University

Northwood University

Penn State World Campus

Saint Joseph's University

Southern New Hampshire University

Suffolk University

Texas A & M University, Commerce

University of Colorado Denver

University of Delaware

University of Houston - Clear Lake

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Miami

University of Michigan - Dearborn

University of Saint Mary

University of San Francisco

University of Scranton

University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Upper Iowa University

Virginia International University

Webster University

West Texas A&M University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

