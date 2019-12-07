|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Finance Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Finance Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 119 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 119 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-finance-degree-programs/.
2020 Master's in Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University
Bellevue University
Bentley University
Boston University
Brenau University
California Lutheran University
Charleston Southern University
Clarion University
Colorado State University Global
Columbia University
Concordia University, Ann Arbor
Dallas Baptist University
Davenport University
Drexel University
Empire State College
Florida Institute of Technology
Georgetown University
Golden Gate University
Harvard University
Indiana University Bloomington
Louisiana State University, Shreveport
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Maryland
Mercy College
Middle Tennessee State University
National University
New England College of Business
Northeastern University
Northwood University
Penn State World Campus
Saint Joseph's University
Southern New Hampshire University
Suffolk University
Texas A & M University, Commerce
University of Colorado Denver
University of Delaware
University of Houston - Clear Lake
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Maryland - College Park
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Miami
University of Michigan - Dearborn
University of Saint Mary
University of San Francisco
University of Scranton
University of Texas of the Permian Basin
Upper Iowa University
Virginia International University
Webster University
West Texas A&M University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
