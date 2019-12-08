Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Best Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 171 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs . To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-healthcare-administration-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

A.T. Still University

Azusa Pacific University

Boston College

Briar Cliff University

Bryan College

California State University, East Bay

California State University, Long Beach

Campbellsville University

Clarkson College

Colorado State University Global

Concordia University, Nebraska

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center

Drexel University

Excelsior College

Florida Atlantic University

Friends University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine

Liberty University

Marist College

MCPHS University

Medical University of South Carolina

Midwestern State University

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Mississippi College

Nebraska Methodist College

New England College

Newman University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon Health & Science University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

Sacred Heart University

Saint Joseph's University

Simmons University

The Sage Colleges

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

University of California, San Francisco

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Denver

University of Mary

University of Maryland University College

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Southern California

University of St. Francis

Virginia Commonwealth University

Youngstown State University

