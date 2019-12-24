Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 164 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 422 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-music-education-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Anderson University

Auburn University

Boston University

Bowling Green State University

Buffalo State College

Campbellsville University

Colorado State University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Emporia State University

Georgia College

Illinois State University

Kent State University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

New Mexico State University

North Greenville University

Northern State University

Rutgers University

Southern Utah University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Tarleton State University

University at Buffalo

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Montana

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of Northern Colorado

University of Northern Iowa

University of South Florida

University of Southern Mississippi

University of West Georgia

William Carey University

