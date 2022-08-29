Intelligent manufacturing boosts Guiyang's industrial breakthrough

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

In recent years, Guiyang city, capital city of China'sGuizhou province, has taken the advantage of the development in big data, seized the opportunity on implementing digital strategy to boost the transformation and upgrading of its industry.

From traditional to intelligent manufacturing

Hi-tech companies are making breakthroughs, and traditional industries are also undergoing transformation and upgrading. The integration of digital technologies, such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G technology with traditional industries, has accelerated, which has effectively promoted the traditional industries.

As a state-owned enterprise with more than 50 years in Guiyang, the production workshop of Guiyang Yongqing Instruments & Electronics Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is very different from the past.

"In the past, our production was traditional, and the production capacity was limited. In recent years, the company has implemented the transformation of intelligent manufacturing digital factories, which has greatly improved production capacity, production efficiency,and yield."said Zhou Nan, assistant of general manager of Guiyang Yongqing Instruments & Electronics Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

In recent years, Guiyang has accelerated its development on the road of high-quality development, accelerated the transformation of new and old kinetic energy, and built intelligent factories that have become one of the practices of Guiyang's development of the big data industry.

Yang Jin, factory manager of Guiyang Zhenxin Technology Co, intelligent, said the factory can produce 40,000 high-quality integrated circuit boards per day. In 2021, the company's total production value is more than 170 million yuan and the products were sold to South Korea, Japan, Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia.

With the help of the government, Guiyang put emphasis on integrating the development of big data with the real economy, injects new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries with big data.

Guiyang's digital industry continues to grow. Three 100-billion-level industrial clusters of data center aggregation and a number of big data leading enterprises have accelerated to form new industries.

Guiyang's information technology service industry cluster has been approved as the first batch of national strategic emerging industry clusters, and a number of local enterprises continue to grow. Platform economy and sharing economy continue to grow rapidly, initially forming five billion-level industrial demonstration area along the Big Data Road.

Data show that the added value of Guiyang's digital economy has reached 164.9 billion yuan in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%, accounting for 38.2% of GDP, and has become a new engine driving the city's economic development.

Innovation drives industrial upgrading and development

The transformation of enterprises is just a microcosm of the intelligent manufacturing enabled by big data in Guiyang.

As the core area of China's first national-level big data pilot area, Guiyang began to promote the layout of the industrial Internet in 2016, steadily implemented the industrial Internet development strategy, and realized the high-quality development of industrial intelligence.

Data showed that a total of 251 projects have been included in Guiyang's integration of big data and industry, and 30 smart manufacturing projects with a total investment of 1.85 billion yuan were promoted up to now.

In the future, Guiyang is expected to give full play to its new electronics components industry and develop the intelligent terminal industry's growing market competitiveness. By 2025, the annual output value of the city's electronics information manufacturing industry is expected to hit 100 billion yuan.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-manufacturing-boosts-guiyangs-industrial-breakthrough-301613636.html

SOURCE Huanqiu.com