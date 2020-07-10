Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) Products and Markets 2020-2021 with Profiles of Artificial Solutions, Avaamo, Inference Solutions, Kore.ai, Omilia, Rulai and Verint Systems

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020-2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The critical role of IVAs on the front line of self-service during the COVID-19 crisis has eliminated any doubt about the efficacy of these solutions. Once the recovery process is underway and the new normal takes hold, adoption is expected to increase.

Essential solutions in the midst of COVID-19

The pandemic has highlighted the need for organizations to develop and implement reliable disaster recovery (DR)/business continuity (BC) plans as well as comprehensive self-service solutions. In the world of customer service, IVAs are becoming mission-critical tools as organizations strive to maintain their service levels while responding to today's unprecedented service demands. IVAs provide 24 x 7 support, in some cases providing fully automated self-service to replace a diminished staff of live agents.

IVAs have many advantages over outdated, inflexible IVR solutions. IVAs can be programmed and implemented rapidly, in some cases without the assistance of IT staff. IVAs are using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which enable them to respond to customer inquiries with concierge-style service. Consumers can utilize natural language to speak or write an inquiry, and when an IVA needs to escalate a transaction to a live agent, it can pass on the transaction with context and stay on the line, using ML capabilities to listen and learn so that it can handle similar transactions more effectively on its own in the future. IVAs can improve internal business processes as they assist employees by automating tasks, increasing productivity and improving accuracy.

Timely and comprehensive analysis of this critical sector

The report provides an in-depth analysis of these solutions, which should become an elemental part of the strategic direction of contact centers and customer service departments. This report examines the IVA market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation. It features 7 leading and contending vendors who offer IVA solutions that address front- and back-office functions and other enterprise-wide uses: Artificial Solutions, Avaamo, Inference Solutions, Kore.ai, Omilia, Rulai and Verint Systems.

The report includes:

Definition of an IVA and the key distinctions between IVAs and robotic process automation (RPA)

High-level overview of the underlying technical components of IVA solutions

Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, adoption and innovation in this sector

IVA vendor innovation and near-term roadmaps, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Insightful discussion of the foundational role of AI and automation in contact center applications and their impact on the contact center of the future

Predictions for the future of IVA and self-service

Review of how IVAs are delivering seamless and intelligent self-service in the customer's channel of choice

A look at the top use cases for IVAs in the contact center and back office, and the growing number of applications for IVAs across the enterprise

IVA vendor market activity

Review of the IVA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing AI-based IVA solutions and an overview of the 7 featured IVA vendors, their product offerings and packaged solutions

Detailed side-by-side comparative analysis of the technical and functional aspects of the 7 featured IVA solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support

IVA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

IVA pricing structure, by vendor

Results of a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which ranks vendors based on customer satisfaction across 10 product capabilities, 10 product effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 7 IVA vendors, analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables

IVA Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Intelligent Virtual Agents Defined

4.1 IVA vs. RPA

5. Anatomy of an IVA

5.1 High-Level Technical Components

6. IVA Trends and Challenges

6.1 IVA Trends

6.2 IVA Challenges

7. IVA Market Innovation

8. AI: The Force Behind the Contact Center of the Future

9. Projections for the Future of Self-Service

10. IVAs: Intelligent Self-Service in the Customer's Channel of Choice

10.1 Customer-Facing Use Cases

10.2 Escalating from Automated to Live Assistance

11. IVA for the Enterprise

11.1 Contact Center Use Cases

11.2 Non-Contact Center Use Cases

12. IVA Market Activity Analysis

13. IVA Market Projections

14. IVA Competitive Landscape

14.1 IVA Company Snapshot

14.2 IVA Vendor Offerings and Products

14.3 Packaged IVA Offerings

15. IVA Technical Analysis

15.1 High-Level Technical Analysis

15.2 High-Level Cloud Infrastructure

15.3 Integration

15.4 Security and Compliance

16. IVA Functional Analysis

16.1 High-Level Functional Analysis

16.2 Administration/Design and Content Development Environment

16.3 Accuracy and Tuning

16.4 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics

17. IVA Implementation Analysis

18. IVA Benefits and Return on Investment

19. IVA Pricing Structure

20. IVA Vendor Satisfaction Survey and Analysis

20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

20.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Category and Customer

20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities

20.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction Ratings, by Category and Customer

20.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness

20.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction Ratings, by Category and Customer

20.4 Customer Background and Insights

20.4.1 Business Units Using IVAs

20.4.2 Channels Supported

20.4.3 Top 3 Benefits from IVA Solutions

20.4.4 Top 3 IVA Challenges

20.4.5 Additional Comments

21. Company Reports

21.1 Artificial Solutions

21.2 Avaamo Technologies, Inc.

21.3 Inference Solutions

21.4 Kore.ai

21.5 Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.

21.6 Rulai

21.7 Verint Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7rlrd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-virtual-agent-iva-products-and-markets-2020-2021-with-profiles-of-artificial-solutions-avaamo-inference-solutions-koreai-omilia-rulai-and-verint-systems-301091540.html

SOURCE Research and Markets