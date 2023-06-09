Intellihartx, LLC Provides Notice of Data Event

Kingston, TN - On February 2, 2023, ITx discovered that its secure file transfer protocol provider, Fortra, was subject to a data privacy event that potentially impacted ITx's clients' patient information ("Fortra Event"). ITx promptly launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the Fortra Event. On March 24, 2023, ITx completed its initial review of the logs provided to it by Fortra. ITx completed a further review of the additional logs provided by Fortra, as well as correspondence with the unauthorized party, to determine the scope of impacted information on May 10, 2023. ITx then undertook a comprehensive review of the data to determine what information was affected and to whom that information related. This review was completed on May 19, 2023. ITx began notifying potentially affected data owners on April 11, 2023 however, a full accounting of the event and the impacted population was not confirmed until May 19, 2023. ITx is unaware of misuse of information with regard to the Fortra Event. The types of personal information present in the relevant files includes name, address, medical billing and insurance information, certain medical information such as diagnoses and medication, and demographic information such as date of birth and Social Security number. ITx is mailing notice of this incident to those potentially affected individuals for whom it has contact information.

ITx takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care seriously. Upon discovery of the Fortra Event, ITx promptly commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the Fortra Event. To protect against an incident like this from reoccurring, Fortra informed ITx that it has deleted the unauthorized party's accounts, rebuilt the secure file transfer platform with system limitations and restrictions, and produced a patch for the software. ITx has also implemented additional security measures, including immediate steps to implement measures to harden the security of ITx's use of the GoAnywhere platform. Both ITx and Fortra have notified federal law enforcement about the Fortra Event and are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation of the Fortra Event. Moreover, as an added precaution, ITx is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring services to impacted individuals.

ITx encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228, or contact the three major credit reporting bureaus directly. Consumers also have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. For more information on fraud alerts, credit freezes, and requesting a free credit report, individuals may contact the credit reporting bureaus at: Equifax: https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/; 888-298-0045; Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069; Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788; Experian: https://www.experian.com/help/; 1-888-397-3742; Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013; Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013; TransUnion: https://www.transunion.com/credit-help; 1-800-916-8800; TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016; TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094. Individuals may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect personal information by contacting the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

If you have additional questions, please call ITx's dedicated assistance line at 833-901-4622 (toll free), Monday through Friday, from 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time (excluding U.S. holidays) and reference engagement number B096233. You may also write to ITx at P.O. Box 3404, Kingsport, TN 37664. More information can be found at www.itxcompanies.com.

