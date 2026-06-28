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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.06.2026 03:00:00
Intel's AI Bet Is Finally Paying Off -- Is It Time to Reconsider This Stock?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was once at the top of the semiconductor industry. But after arriving late to the AI boom, losing its technological edge to rivals like Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and stumbling out of the gate in the competitive foundry business, its dominance turned into a sobering lesson in how quickly even the best chip companies can fall.Image source: Getty Images.Lately, though, a string of wins suggests Intel's AI bet is finally starting to pay off, raising a fair question: Is it time to reconsider this stock? The fact is, revenue is improving, foundry partnerships are stacking up, and investor confidence is clearly back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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