Intel's Alder Lake Core I9 Bouts Apple's M1

(RTTNews) - Since Apple, Inc (AAPL) broke its 15-year-long ties with Intel Corporation (INTC) as the primary chip-maker for the tech giant, Intel has taken it upon itself to prove its worth in the semiconductor market and its new Alder Lake Core i9 processor has apparently caught up with Apple's silicon.

During a test by Macworld of its newly launched Alder Lake Core i9 has peaked higher in a comparative benchmark. Used in a powerful MSI GE76 Raider laptop, the chip has outperformed M1 Max silicon in a Geekbench review. In the multi-core CPU test, Intel came up trumps by 5% and in the single-core test, Alder Lake was 3.5% better than its Apple counterpart. The differences, although very minute, makes Intel the winner in the races however, the publication was also brought forward a few of the glaring caveats of Intel's silicon.

In the OpenCL benchmark test, a test for the graphics, Alder Lake or Core i9-12900HK took the blow when running its own Iris Xe GPU as M1 Max outperformed its rival by 183%, a clear difference between Apple's 32-core GPU against Intel's 16-core.

While testing for its 3D modeling and multi-threaded tests on CineBench R23, the Intel silicon posted a decent 29% improvement on Apple's M1 Pro but experts believe that Apple's M1 Max would've faired much better in this segment as well.

However, the usage of the high-power chipset has resulted in its own drawbacks. The chip uses a lot of power, which drops the video playback time to a mere 7 hours, one-third of Apple's M series semiconductors.

Along with that, the article also made it clear that the M1 chipset is also more refined, more efficient, and more economic compared to Intel and doesn't require a high-end system to perform.

Despite the final verdicts, Intel's prowess in building semiconductors is expected to revive to some extent in the future renditions of the chipset.