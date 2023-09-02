|
02.09.2023 14:40:00
Intel's Foundry Business Gets a Huge Vote of Confidence
Wall Street isn't giving Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) any credit for the company's push into the foundry business. Given Intel's history of manufacturing delays, most notably with its 10nm process that's now called Intel 7, it's not unreasonable to doubt the company's ability to pull off its audacious manufacturing roadmap.Intel is in the process of launching five process nodes in a four-year span. The first is Intel 7, which is being used for current products, including Raptor Lake on the client side and Sapphire Rapids on the data-center side. Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake PC chips will use Intel 4, which is ramping now for a fourth-quarter launch.Next year, Intel will launch its Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids data-center central processing units (CPUs), which will be built on the Intel 3 process. Intel has an unnamed foundry customer lined up for Intel 3, although the party really starts once Intel completes its current roadmap. Intel 3 will be followed by Intel 20A and Intel 18A. It's the Intel 18A that's expected to be a game changer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
