Intel's Gaudi 2 Beats Nvidia's H100 in Certain AI Tasks

There's no question that Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) H100 data center GPU is the fastest AI accelerator on the market. In a series of industry-standard benchmarks that cover a wide variety of workloads including image classification, natural language processing, and large language models, the H100 easily bested the competition. There's a reason why Nvidia's GPUs are in such high demand.Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Gaudi 2 AI chip is a worthy competitor. While Gaudi 2 isn't nearly as fast as Nvidia's H100 across the same set of benchmarks, it's a compelling alternative once performance-per-dollar is factored in. Intel saw its AI accelerator pipeline expand by a factor of 6 in the second quarter, largely driven by interest in its Gaudi 2 chip.It turns out that Intel's Gaudi 2 chip leaves Nvidia's H100 in the dust in a particular type of AI workload that makes use of some specialized hardware built into Intel's AI chip. AI start-up Hugging Face updated a blog post this week that detailed performance benchmarks for Intel's Gaudi 2 and Nvidia's H100. The benchmark in question was fine-tuning BridgeTower, a vision-language model that processes both images and natural language.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel