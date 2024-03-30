|
30.03.2024 12:10:00
Intel's Lunar Lake Could Be a Threat to Apple's MacBooks
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), by virtue of controlling both the hardware and software for its MacBooks, can eke out performance and efficiency that Windows laptops generally cannot. Apple's switch from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) CPUs to its own homegrown CPUs has given it even more firepower to widen the gap between its products and the competition.Intel made progress closing that gap with its Meteor Lake laptop chips, which launched in December. Meteor Lake, a disaggregated chip that links together multiple tiles, uses the company's Intel 4 process node for its compute tile and includes capable graphics and an AI accelerator. Performance is solid, and while battery life isn't quite as good as Apple's MacBook Air, it's a step in the right direction.Later this year, Intel is expected to launch two lines of CPUs. Arrow Lake will focus on the desktop and performance, while Lunar Lake will succeed Meteor Lake in laptops.
