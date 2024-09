Intel's Lunar Lake Looks Like a Home Run

If there's any company that needs a big win right now, it's ailing semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Fresh off a disastrous earnings report that sent the stock tumbling and raised questions about the company's long-term strategy, Intel could have an ace up its sleeve with Lunar Lake.Intel launched its Meteor Lake laptop chips last year, which included built-in AI accelerators and improved power efficiency. Lunar Lake ups the ante considerably. Not only has Intel ramped up the AI compute capacity, but it's claiming best-in-class battery life.Intel says that total package power consumption with Lunar Lake has been decreased by as much as 50% compared to Meteor Lake, resulting in a doubling of performance per watt. The performance cores in Lunar Lake have been redesigned and optimized, while the efficiency cores can now run more workloads.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool