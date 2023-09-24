|
24.09.2023 14:15:00
Intel's Meteor Lake Gamble Could Pay Off
Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is taking a big risk with its Meteor Lake CPUs, which are set to become available in December. Almost everything is changing all at once. Unlike its current-generation Raptor Lake chips, Meteor Lake will be the first PC CPU from Intel to be comprised of multiple tiles stitched together.This tile-based architecture requires some new technology. Intel will use its Foveros advanced packaging tech to assemble Meteor Lake chips, the highest-volume use of the technology so far. This is similar to the advanced packaging techniques used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) for certain chips. By moving to a tile-based architecture with advanced packaging, Intel is able to mix and match manufacturing processes to lower costs and improve efficiency.Meteor Lake chips will contain four tiles, and only one of them will be manufactured by Intel. The compute tile, which will feature powerful P-cores and efficient E-cores, will be built on the Intel 4 process. Meteor Lake will be the first chip to use Intel 4, and Intel 4 is the first process from Intel to use extreme ultraviolet lithography. Both types of cores are brand new and expected to provide performance improvements over the cores used in Raptor Lake.
