Intel's New Server Chips Make Gains on AMD

Emerald Rapids, the latest generation of Xeon server CPUs from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), officially launched on Dec. 14. While Emerald Rapids uses the same Intel 7 manufacturing process as Sapphire Rapids, which launched in January, architectural changes, coupled with a vast increase in cache memory, deliver impressive performance gains.Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) Genoa server CPUs still hold the advantage for workloads that can make good use of many cores. While Emerald Rapids chips go up to 64 cores, Genoa goes up to 96 cores.But core count is only one part of the equation. The Tom's Hardware website ran the top-tier Platinum 8592+ from Intel's Emerald Rapids family through its paces, and the results make it clear that Intel has gained considerable ground on AMD.