13.04.2022 15:30:03
Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has finally entered the market for discrete graphics processing units (GPU) that has so far been the playground of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). And the good part is that Chipzilla (as Intel is known) has made a smart move to tap this lucrative space that could help take share away from its rivals.Intel officially launched the first batch of its Intel Arc A-series mobile graphics cards for laptops and notebooks on March 30 -- the Arc A370M and the Arc A350M. These Arc 3 graphics cards are the entry-level models in the company's stable that are meant to enhance the gaming experience for those on a budget. So Intel appears to be going after the low-hanging fruit first in the discrete graphics card market, and it seems like the right strategy. Let's see why.Graphics cards. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
