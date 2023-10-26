|
Intel's Turnaround Was Just Dealt a Devastating Blow
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is in the midst of a massive turnaround plan -- one that includes catching up to rivals in CPU technology, inventing new AI-related platforms via its Gaudi accelerators, and building out a massive foundry for third-party chip manufacturing.That turnaround will take money, and Intel's cash flow is highly dependent on the core PC CPU business, where it has traditionally dominated.Yet coming off the worst PC rout in modern memory after the boom of the pandemic, Intel faces yet another challenge. In fact, it actually faces three big challenges, all coming at once for its cash-cow PC business -- and that could put its whole turnaround plan in jeopardy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
