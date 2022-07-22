Intensifying challenges

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR In the first six months of 2022, Schindlers business continued to be under pressure, particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, persistent supply chain disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million and revenue decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million. Press release (PDF) About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries. More information:

