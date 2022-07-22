Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 06:40:19

Intensifying challenges

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
22-Jul-2022 / 06:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

In the first six months of 2022, Schindlers business continued to be under pressure, particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, persistent supply chain disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million and revenue decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million.

Press release (PDF)

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications & Marketing
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90
nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Investor Relations
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61
marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
group.schindler.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1403561

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1403561  22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

