22.07.2022 06:40:19
Intensifying challenges
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
In the first six months of 2022, Schindlers business continued to be under pressure, particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, persistent supply chain disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million and revenue decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million.
1403561 22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
