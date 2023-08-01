|
01.08.2023 14:22:36
Intention to Fundraise
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to launch a new offer for subscription later this year through the issue of new FWT Shares.
The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the new offer, is expected to be available in September 2023.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foresight Solar VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.