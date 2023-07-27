NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

27 July 2023

Intention to launch an offer for subscription

The Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch an offer for subscription of new ordinary shares (the "Offer”) in relation to the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. Full details of the Offer will be set out in a prospectus to be published by the Company in connection with the Offer in the coming months. A further announcement will be made upon the Offer's launch.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Tel: 020 7523 4837

