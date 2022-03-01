01.03.2022 22:05:00

Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year Highlights:

($ in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

2019

2021 v 2019

Net Sales

$879.5

$539.0

$713.5

23%

Gross Margin

63%

61%

62%

200 bps

Operating Income

148.1

70.1

104.7

41%

Operating Margin

17%

13%

15%

200 bps

Net Income attributable to IP

$87.4

$38.2

$60.2

45%

Diluted EPS

$2.75

$1.21

$1.90

45%

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. noted, "By all measures, 2021 was the best and most productive year in our history. We achieved record net sales and earnings from continuing operations. Our four largest brands and many of our mid-sized brands outperformed 2019 results. GUESS joined Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Coach in attaining sales in excess of $100 million. We executed several major new product launches including our first ever fragrances for Kate Spade, MCM and Moncler along with the Away duo for Abercrombie & Fitch, Sky by Anna Sui, Bella Vita for GUESS, I Want Choo for Jimmy Choo, and Alibi for Oscar de la Renta. Our portfolio welcomed two new brands, notably Ferragamo and Ungaro, and come July 2022, Donna Karan and DKNY fragrances will be under license. We established and staffed our new Italian subsidiary, which is now fully operational. The acquisition of our new corporate headquarters for our Paris subsidiary was completed and we are putting the finishing touches on the complex before our big move.”

Mr. Madar continued, "One of the achievements of the past year that gives me great satisfaction is our gain in market share. According to a highly respected industry source, the fragrance industry grew 21% in 2021 from the preceding year, and yet our top line grew by 63%. Sales in all of our markets significantly, but not unexpectedly, outperformed 2020. More meaningful are comparisons to 2019 where our largest market, North America, grew sales by 50%, followed by Eastern Europe and Latin America with gains of 26% and 22%, respectively. Western Europe and Asia also achieved top line growth of 9% and 15% in 2021, respectively, and only the Middle East had a decline in sales compared to 2019. In recent pre-COVID years, travel retail represented approximately 15% of our net sales. While showing signs of improvement, that business is still a fraction of what it once was. However, we believe it will recover over time.”

Mr. Madar discussed activities now in the works, "Our debuting scents for Moncler, Moncler Pour Homme and Moncler Pour Femme that previewed late last year are now rolling out to about 3,000 doors. For our largest brands, we are adding a new flanker to the Montblanc Legend line, the Jimmy Choo Man line and I Want Choo will be joined by a sister scent. Entirely new men’s pillars are debuting this year for GUESS, Coach and Boucheron. For most of our other brands, flankers and extensions dominate our expansion plans, including ones for our two newest brands Ferragamo and Ungaro. Finally, one of our most important ongoing activities is to seek out new licensing and acquisition opportunities.”

Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO noted, "The 2021 fourth quarter was somewhat atypical. Historically, the largest proportion of advertising and promotional dollars are spent in the fourth quarter to accelerate sell-through during the holiday season and create demand for large reorders in the new year. However, having only spent approximately 14% of net sales on advertising and promotion through the first nine months of the year, meeting our target spend of 21% of annual net sales for promotional and adverting programs required a fourth quarter spend far greater than in any pre-COVID year. In fact, in the final quarter of 2021, we spent in excess of 36% of net sales on promotion and advertising and still came in short at 19.5% of net sales for the full year.”

Moving on to the year as a whole, Mr. Greenberg noted, "For European based operations, gross profit margin was 67% and 64% in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was in great part attributable to the growth in sales of products by our U.S. distribution subsidiary, which more than offset the margin-depressing effect of a weaker dollar that prevailed over 2021. For U.S. operations, gross profit margin was 53% and 52% in 2021 and 2020, respectively, with the gain primarily due to better leverage of fixed expenses resulting from the 86% increase in 2021 net sales.

Mr. Greenberg continued, "We closed the year with working capital of $465 million, including approximately $320 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and a working capital ratio of 2.9 to 1. The $132.9 million of long-term debt relates to the Interparfums SA headquarters acquisition, which was financed by a 10-year €120 million (approximately $139 million) bank loan. Cash provided by operating activities aggregated $120 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $65 million for 2020.”

Affirms 2022 Guidance

Mr. Greenberg concluded, "We continue to look for 2022 net sales to approximate $975 million, resulting in net income per diluted share of $3.00. Our 2022 guidance assumes that the average dollar/euro exchange rate remains at current levels, there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and excludes any impact from the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe. On the latter point, the magnitude of the business impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, along with sanctions and price volatility is hard to predict, but as per our 10-K, in 2021 our sales in Russia totaled $43.4 million.”

Announces 100% Increase in Cash Dividend

Inter Parfums also announced that its Board of Directors approved a 100% increase in the Company’s annual cash dividend rate to $2.00 per share, payable quarterly. Commenting, Mr. Madar stated, "The increase in our dividend represents a strong signal of our board's confidence in our Company’s prospects for this year and well beyond. Our strong financial position enables us to invest in opportunities we see ahead while continuing to reward our shareholders.” The next cash dividend of $0.50 per share will be paid on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums’ website.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Ferragamo Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, S.T. Dupont, Ungaro and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings "Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

See Accompanying Tables

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

210,719

 

$

184,042

 

$

879,516

 

$

539,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

78,842

 

 

66,395

 

 

322,614

 

 

208,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

131,877

 

 

117,647

 

 

556,902

 

 

330,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

144,080

 

 

91,177

 

 

406,459

 

 

260,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment loss

 

 

---

 

 

---

 

 

2,393

 

 

---

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(12,203)

 

 

26,470

 

 

148,050

 

 

70,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

488

 

 

460

 

 

2,825

 

 

1,970

(Gain) loss on foreign currency

 

 

(169)

 

 

2,254

 

 

(2,338)

 

 

2,178

Interest income

 

 

(3,022)

 

 

(711)

 

 

(3,403)

 

 

---

Other income

 

 

82

 

 

(549)

 

 

(53)

 

 

(549)

 

 

 

(2,621)

 

 

1,454

 

 

(2,969)

 

 

734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(9,582)

 

 

25,016

 

 

151,019

 

 

69,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes (benefit)

 

 

(4,120)

 

 

7,216

 

 

40,992

 

 

19,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(5,462)

 

 

17,800

 

 

110,027

 

 

49,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

 

 

(4,238)

 

 

3,061

 

 

22,616

 

 

11,749

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc.

 

$

(1,224)

 

 

$

 

14,739

 

$

87,411

 

$

38,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.04)

 

$

0.47

 

$

2.76

 

$

1.21

Diluted

 

$

(0.04)

 

$

0.47

 

$

2.75

 

$

1.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

31,764

 

 

31,552

 

 

31,677

 

 

31,537

Diluted

 

 

31,764

 

 

31,666

 

 

31,835

 

 

31,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.00

 

$

1.00

 

$

0.33

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands except share and per share data)

 

Assets

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

159,613

 

$

169,681

 

 

Short-term investments

 

160,014

 

 

126,627

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

159,281

 

 

124,057

 

 

Inventories

 

198,914

 

 

158,822

 

 

Receivables, other

 

 

10,308

 

 

1,815

 

 

Other current assets

 

21,375

 

 

16,912

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

210

 

 

2,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

709,715

 

 

600,720

 

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

149,352

 

 

19,580

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

33,728

 

 

24,734

 

Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net

 

214,047

 

 

214,108

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

 

7,936

 

 

8,041

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

30,586

 

 

22,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,145,364

 

$

890,145

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

15,911

 

$

14,570

 

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

6,014

 

 

5,133

 

 

Accounts payable - trade

 

 

81,980

 

 

35,576

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

136,677

 

 

95,629

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

4,328

 

 

5,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

244,910

 

 

156,205

 

Long–term debt, less current portion

 

132,902

 

 

10,136

 

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

29,220

 

 

21,354

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares;

 

 

 

 

 

 

none issued

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares;

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding, 31,830,420 and 31,608,588 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

32

 

 

32

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

87,132

 

 

75,708

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

560,663

 

 

503,567

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(38,432

)

 

(5,997

)

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2021 and 2020

 

(37,475

)

 

(37,475

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

571,920

 

 

535,835

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

166,412

 

 

166,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

738,332

 

 

702,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,145,364

 

$

890,145

 

 

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Inter Parfums Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inter Parfums Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inter Parfums Inc. 90,03 -3,07% Inter Parfums Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte ging es am Mittwoch abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen