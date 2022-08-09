Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports Record 2022 Second Quarter Results

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported record results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $244.7 $207.6 18% Net Income attributable to IP $27.6 $22.7 22% Diluted EPS $0.86 $0.71 21%

Of note, the average dollar/euro exchange rate for the current second quarter was 1.06 compared to 1.20 in the second quarter of 2021 while for the first half of 2022, the average dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.09 compared to 1.20 in the first half of 2021. A strong U.S. dollar has a negative impact on our net sales. However, earnings are positively affected by a strong dollar, because almost 50% of net sales of our European operations are denominated in U.S. dollars, while almost all their costs are incurred in euro.

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. noted, "Business continues to be very strong. Year-to-date, all regions outperformed last year with the understandable exception of Eastern Europe. Sales in North America, Western Europe, and Asia, our three largest markets, rose 8%, 40% and 39%, respectively. Similarly, our smaller markets performed very well with sales growth of 31% in the Middle East and 35% in Central and South America. Through the first half, our U.S. distribution subsidiary for European based products encountered shipping related issues following a change in the distribution software by its logistics partner which helps explain why North American sales grew at a more modest pace.”

Through the first half, our largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS have performed exceptionally well with sales up 14% (25% in euro), 6% (16% in euro), 17% (29% in euro) and 37%, respectively. In the current first half, we booked sales of our first Moncler fragrance along with Ferragamo and Ungaro legacy fragrance sales that were not included in our 2021 reported first half sales. Sales of several brands within our U.S. operations have surged, notably Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Oscar de la Renta which produced year-to-date sales gains of 50%, 35% and 26%, respectively. MCM, which debuted its first ever scent in the second quarter of last year, has outperformed our best expectations and as of mid-year 2022, ranks third in sales among our U.S. based brands. Thus far this year, we brought Montblanc Legend Red, Coach Wild Rose and Coach Dreams Sunset, GUESS Uomo, Kate Spade Sparkle, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua and Lanvin Mon Éclat to market. Additional flankers and brand extensions are planned for the second half, along with important new men’s fragrance pillars for Coach and Boucheron. Furthermore, effective July 1, 2022, the Donna Karan and DKNY fragrance business, joins our portfolio.”

Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO noted, "Throughout 2021, our sales far exceeded expectations and as a result, our promotion and advertising expenses, which are an integral part of our success, didn’t keep pace. This year, we have stepped up our investment in promotion and advertising to support new product launches and to build brand awareness to more accurately reflect our quarterly and expected annual sales. Promotion and advertising approximated 19% and 16% of net sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 16% and 14% for the corresponding periods of the prior year. For the full year, we continue to budget aggregate promotion and advertising expense of 21% of net sales with the greatest amount spent in the fourth quarter which serves as a sales catalyst for the coming year.”

Mr. Greenberg also noted, "Our 2022 year-to-date bottom lines benefitted from a positive swing in ‘other income’ dominated by gains foreign currency. Our consolidated effective tax rate was 24% for the current first half, as compared to 30.0% for the corresponding periods of the prior year.”

Mr. Greenberg continued, "We closed the second quarter with working capital of $445 million, including approximately $196 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and a working capital ratio of 2.9 to 1. The $117 million of long-term debt primarily relates to the acquisition of the new headquarters of Interparfums SA, our 73% owned Paris based subsidiary, which was financed by a 10-year €120 million (approximately $125 million) bank loan. Approximately €80 million of the variable rate debt was swapped for fixed interest rate debt with a maximum rate of 2% per annum.”

Affirms 2022 Guidance

Mr. Greenberg concluded, "Record year-to-date sales combined with orders scheduled for shipment in the second half of the year point to 2022 net sales of approximately $1 billion, resulting in diluted net income per share of $3.25. Guidance assumes that the average dollar/euro exchange rate remains at current levels, and there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dividend

The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share will be paid on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, S.T. Dupont, Ungaro and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings "Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 244,725 $ 207,573 $ 495,403 $ 406,101 Cost of sales 90,943 75,223 182,963 148,502 Gross margin 153,782 132,350 312,440 257,599 Selling, general and administrative expenses 108,385 87,695 205,825 162,591 Impairment loss -- -- -- 2,394 Income from operations 45,397 44,655 106,615 92,614 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 1,023 1,270 1,907 1,647 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (279 ) 309 (2,518 ) (1,557 ) Interest and investment (income) loss (464 ) (768 ) 1,002 (1,155 ) Other (income) expense (328 ) 93 (444 ) (98 ) (48 ) 904 (53 ) (1,163 ) Income before income taxes 45,445 43,751 106,668 93,777 Income taxes 10,925 14,715 25,857 28,115 Net income 34,520 29,036 80,811 65,662 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 6,903 6,379 17,895 15,343 Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. $ 27,617 $ 22,657 $ 62,916 $ 50,319 Earnings per share: Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 1.98 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 1.97 $ 1.58 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 31,845 31,653 31,843 31,642 Diluted 31,952 31,799 31,981 31,786 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 0.50

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,235 $ 159,613 Short-term investments 143,642 160,014 Accounts receivable, net 192,547 159,281 Inventories 265,835 198,914 Receivables, other 7,441 10,308 Other current assets 18,304 21,375 Income taxes receivable 223 210 Total current assets 680,227 709,715 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 162,447 149,352 Right-of-use assets, net 29,792 33,728 Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net 196,211 214,047 Deferred tax assets 9,836 7,936 Other assets 23,939 30,586 Total assets $ 1,102,452 $ 1,145,364 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 13,342 $ 15,911 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,850 6,014 Accounts payable – trade 83,409 81,980 Accrued expenses 122,061 136,677 Income taxes payable 11,837 4,328 Total current liabilities 235,499 244,910 Long–term debt, less current portion 117,354 132,902 Lease liabilities, less current portion 26,594 29,220 Equity: Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 31,845,965 and 31,830,420 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 84,316 87,132 Retained earnings 593,367 560,663 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,426 ) (38,432 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (37,475 ) (37,475 ) Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity 569,814 571,920 Noncontrolling interest 153,191 166,412 Total equity 723,005 738,332 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,102,452 $ 1,145,364

