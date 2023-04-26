|
Inter Parfums, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations developments beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing:
U.S. / Toll-free: (877) 423-9820
International: (201) 493-6749
Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.
A live audio webcast will also be available in the "Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.interparfumsinc.com, or by clicking here. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.
About Inter Parfums, Inc.:
Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through their 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations.
The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, S.T. Dupont, Ungaro, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Inter Parfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.
