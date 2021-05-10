Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average dollar/euro ratio for the current first quarter was 1.20 compared to 1.10 in the first quarter of 2020 and 1.14 in the first quarter of 2019.

($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2021 v 2020 2020 2019 2021 v 2019 Net Sales $198.5 37% $144.8 $178.2 11% Gross Margin 63.1% 160 bps 61.5% 61.6% 150 bps Operating Income $48.0 170% $17.8 $33.3 44% Operating Margin 24% 1200 bps 12% 19% 500 bps Net Income (attributable to IP) $27.7 175% $10.1 $18.9 47% Diluted EPS $0.87 172% $0.32 $0.60 45%

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. noted, "Comparisons with the first quarter of last year are not especially meaningful because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and concurrent closures and restrictions imposed worldwide. As shown above, 2021 first quarter sales well exceeded those of the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019 as did all profitability measures. Our business has been especially strong in regions where lockdowns have been lifted, stores have reopened and life has returned to near pre-pandemic standards, most notably North America and Asia, where our sales rose 56% and 34%, respectively. On the other hand, Western Europe has not regained its footing and restrictions and closures have again been imposed in connection with the third wave of COVID-19 infections. We’ve also seen business bounce back in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central and South America, growing 32%, 125% and 22%, respectively.”

He continued, "We continue to believe that our business model, financial resources, distribution network, and talented staff could support a substantially larger business. To accelerate our pace of growth, we have been actively pursuing prospective license agreements with brands who are seeking a new partner to jumpstart their fragrance franchise. While there can be no assurance that any agreements will be finalized, adding valued brands to our portfolio is a top corporate priority.”

Mr. Madar concluded, "The rollout of products launched in the first quarter is continuing, including Alibi for Oscar de la Renta, Bella Vita for GUESS, our MCM debut scent, and Canyon Escape for Hollister. Brand extensions dominate our new product pipeline for the remainder of the year including flankers for Montblanc Explorer, Coach Dreams, Jimmy Choo Urban Hero, the Oscar de la Renta Bella family, the Hollister Wave collection, and the Anna Sui Fantasia pillar. Entirely new fragrances are planned for the coming quarters as well, including a Lanvin women’s line, a new duo for Abercrombie & Fitch, Dunhill’s Driven collection for men, and a men’s grooming collection for GUESS.”

Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO, pointed out, "The 37% increase in first quarter sales, while welcome, was not anticipated. As a result, our promotion and advertising expenditures were well below what we would typically spend in a quarter generating close to $200 million in net sales. As we resume more normalized operations, S,G&A expenses should likewise normalize, especially promotional and advertising expenses which should approach historical levels of 21% of net sales.”

Mr. Greenberg concluded, "We closed the first quarter with working capital of $461 million, including approximately $294 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, a working capital ratio of more than 4 to 1 and only $9.2 million of long-term debt. Also noteworthy, cash provided by operating activities aggregated $32.5 million for the current first quarter, as compared to cash used in operating activities of $25.1 million in the same period last year.”

Affirms 2021 Guidance

The Company affirmed its 2021 guidance calling for net sales of approximately $700 million, resulting in diluted net income per share of $1.65. Guidance assumes that the average dollar/euro average exchange rate remains at current levels and that there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dividend

The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings "Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

See Accompanying Tables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 198,528 $ 144,824 Cost of sales 73,280 55,783 Gross margin 125,248 89,041 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,896 71,262 Impairment loss 2,393 -- Income from operations 47,959 17,779 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 377 1,001 Gain on foreign currency (1,866 ) (954 ) Interest income (386 ) (1,007 ) Other income (192 ) -- (2,067 ) (960 ) Income before income taxes 50,026 18,739 Income taxes 13,400 5,440 Net income 36,626 13,299 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 8,964 3,240 Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. $ 27,662 $ 10,059 Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.32 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 31,631 31,530 Diluted 31,772 31,708 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.33

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,313 $ 169,681 Short-term investments 150,545 126,627 Accounts receivable, net 149,940 124,057 Inventories 148,685 158,822 Receivables, other 1,650 1,815 Other current assets 18,579 16,912 Income taxes receivable 404 2,806 Total current assets 613,116 600,720 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 18,865 19,580 Right-of-use assets, net 22,807 24,734 Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net 202,247 214,108 Deferred tax assets 7,669 8,041 Other assets 23,011 22,962 Total assets $ 887,715 $ 890,145 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,071 $ 14,570 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,983 5,133 Accounts payable – trade 44,680 35,576 Accrued expenses 88,600 95,629 Income taxes payable 12,774 5,297 Total current liabilities 152,108 156,205 Long–term debt, less current portion 9,173 10,136 Lease liabilities, less current portion 19,771 21,354 Equity: Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 31,652,038 and 31,608,588 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 77,566 75,708 Retained earnings 523,600 503,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,611) (5,997) Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (37,475) (37,475) Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity 540,112 535,835 Noncontrolling interest 166,551 166,615 Total equity 706,663 702,450 Total liabilities and equity $ 887,715 $ 890,145

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005818/en/