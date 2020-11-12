Inter Pipeline Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Ongoing Response to COVID-19

Inter Pipeline's third quarter 2020 pandemic response continues to protect our people and assets from the impacts of COVID-19. The organization worked closely with employees, contractors and government and public health authorities to ensure the business continued to operate safely and effectively. Currently, office personnel are transitioning back to Inter Pipeline workplaces in a cautious, phased process.

"Inter Pipeline's core operations performed well in the third quarter of 2020 and we continue to demonstrate our financial resiliency as we manage through this pandemic," said Christian Bayle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Pipeline.

"We also continued to advance the construction of Heartland Petrochemical Complex and announced significant transactions that improve our asset portfolio and financial flexibility."

Financial Performance

Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $196.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $204.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, Inter Pipeline's four business segments generated funds from operations as follows:

Funds from operations Three Months Ended (millions) September 30, 2020



Oil sands transportation $155.2 NGL processing $50.9 Bulk liquid storage $36.3 Conventional oil pipelines $31.5





Corporate costs for the quarter increased to $77.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to one-time transaction costs associated with the divestment of the majority of the European bulk liquid storage business and an unrealized foreign exchange hedging loss.

Cash Dividends



Dividend payments to shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 were $51.5 million, or $0.12 per share. Inter Pipeline's current monthly dividend rate is $0.04 per share, or $0.48 per share on an annualized basis.



Inter Pipeline's payout ratio* for the quarter was 26.3 percent.



Oil Sands Transportation

Funds from operations for the oil sands transportation business in the third quarter of 2020 were $155.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to higher capital fee revenue on the Cold Lake pipeline system. Cash flow from this business is generated from a variety of long-term, cost-of-service contracts that are not materially impacted by throughput volume or commodity price fluctuations.



Throughput volume averaged 1,062,000 b/d for the third quarter 2020 compared to 1,183,500 b/d for the same period in 2019. This result reflects turnaround activities at the Scotford upgrader, Muskeg River and Jackpine mines, as well as lower diluent deliveries to the Kearl and Sunrise oil sands projects.

Volume Three Months Ended (000 b/d) September 30, 2020



Cold Lake 626.1 Corridor 238.5 Polaris 197.4

NGL Processing

Third quarter 2020 funds from operations for the NGL processing business segment increased 10 percent from $46.2 million during the third quarter of 2019 million to $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher paraffinic frac-spread and lower operating costs, partially offset by lower olefinic and propane-plus frac-spread pricing.

Inter Pipeline's straddle plants processed 2.95 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and produced 105,500 b/d of natural gas liquids in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.21 billion cubic feet and 105,900 b/d during the same period in 2019.

Frac-spread Three Months Ended (USD/USG) September 30, 2020



Cochrane propane-plus $0.37 Offgas Olefinic* $0.65 Offgas Paraffinic* $0.24 *Price after applicable benchmark adjustment



Heartland Petrochemical Complex



In the third quarter of 2020, construction at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex continued to remain on track, with an expected in-service date of early 2022. Approximately 3,000 workers are on site each day, protected by rigorous health and safety protocols.



Work that has been completed in the quarter included the final design, grading, ballasting and laying of track for HPC's rail operations. Inter Pipeline expects to connect the Heartland facility track to Canadian Pacific's mainline in early 2021. In addition, the polypropylene facility had the Complex's pelletizer and extruder equipment installed.



Third quarter 2020 investment into the project was $176.3 million, bringing the total project spend since inception to approximately $2.9 billion.



The process to secure a partner to purchase a material interest in the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is ongoing and is expected to conclude in the first half of 2021. While there can be no certainty that a definitive agreement will be reached, a partner would benefit from joining a well-developed, world-scale petrochemical project that has substantial commercial advantages.



Conventional Oil Pipelines



Inter Pipeline's conventional oil pipelines segment generated funds from operations of $31.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $8.2 million from the same period in 2019. Results in the current quarter continued to be impacted by lower global energy prices which resulted in production curtailments and reduced marketing activities.



Throughput on Inter Pipeline's three conventional gathering systems averaged 159,800 b/d during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 183,900 b/d in the third quarter of 2019. Throughput volume continued to recover during the quarter, up approximately 20,000 b/d from the second quarter of 2020.



On September 28, 2020, Inter Pipeline agreed to acquire the Milk River pipeline system from Plains Midstream Canada ULC, in exchange for its 100 percent ownership interest in the Empress II and 50 percent ownership interest in the Empress V straddle plants. Inter Pipeline will also receive cash proceeds of $35 million.



The Milk River pipeline system is comprised of two 16-km pipelines with current throughput volume of approximately 90,000 barrels per day. This system links Inter Pipeline's Bow River pipeline system from Milk River, Alberta to the U.S./Canadian border west of Coutts, Alberta. Closing of this transaction is expected to occur in early 2021, following completion of customary conditions.



Bulk Liquid Storage



Inter Pipeline's bulk liquid storage segment continued to benefit from strong storage demand resulting in funds from operations of $36.3 million. Average utilization rate increased to 99 percent during the period, up from 92 percent in the third quarter 2019, primarily as a result of higher demand for oil product storage in Denmark.



On September 22, 2020 Inter Pipeline entered into a definitive agreement to divest the majority of its European bulk liquid storage business to the CLH Group. Proceeds from the transaction will be £420 million, or approximately $715 million at current exchange rates, before customary closing adjustments.



The divestiture includes Inter Pipeline's bulk liquid storage assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany, totalling 15 storage terminals and approximately 18 million barrels of storage capacity. The transaction is expected to be completed shortly, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



Inter Pipeline will retain eight terminals in Sweden and Denmark comprising of approximately 19 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity.



Financing Activity

As at September 30, 2020, Inter Pipeline had $2.1 billion of available committed capacity on its existing revolving credit facilities, and is well positioned to fund near-term planned capital expenditures, including remaining costs for the Heartland Petrochemical Complex. At quarter end, Inter Pipeline had a consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio* of 44.5 percent, significantly below the maximum covenant level of 65 percent.



Inter Pipeline maintains investment grade credit ratings. Standard & Poor's and DBRS Limited have assigned Inter Pipeline a credit rating of BBB- (negative outlook) and BBB (stable trend), respectively.



Select Financial and Operating Highlights

(millions, except volume, per share and % amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30









Operating Results 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pipeline volume (000s b/d)







Oil sands transportation 1,062.0 1,183.5 1,213.0 1,180.3 Conventional oil pipelines 159.8 183.9 160.5 185.3 Total pipeline volume 1,221.8 1,367.4 1,373.5 1,365.6









NGL processing volume (000s b/d)(1)







Natural gas processing - Ethane 63.0 62.2 68.3 64.6 Natural gas processing - Propane-plus 42.5 43.7 45.7 45.0 Redwater Olefinic Fractionator sales volume 31.7 25.9 34.3 31.3 Total NGL processing volume 137.2 131.8 148.3 140.9









Bulk liquid storage capacity utilization 99% 92% 97% 84%









Financial Results







Revenue $ 632.9 $ 590.8 $ 1,776.2 $ 1,891.3 Funds from operations







Oil sands transportation $ 155.2 $ 152.5 $ 461.5 $ 449.8 NGL processing $ 50.9 $ 46.2 $ 131.2 $ 186.3 Conventional oil pipelines $ 31.5 $ 39.7 $ 94.4 $ 123.4 Bulk liquid storage $ 36.3 $ 30.5 $ 105.3 $ 84.2 Corporate costs $ (77.9) $ (64.5) $ (204.5) $ (187.6) Total funds from operations $ 196.0 $ 204.4 $ 587.9 $ 656.1 Per share(2) $ 0.46 $ 0.49 $ 1.38 $ 1.60 Net income $ 38.7 $ 79.9 $ 190.3 $ 438.5 Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.45 $ 1.07 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 241.9 $ 249.6 $ 729.6 $ 787.8









Supplemental Financial Information







Cash dividends declared $ 51.5 $ 177.5 $ 284.1 $ 527.1 Per share(3) $ 0.120 $ 0.428 $ 0.668 $ 1.283









Payout ratio(2) 26.3% 86.8% 48.3% 80.3%









Capital expenditures







Growth(2) $ 205.5 $ 428.8 $ 792.8 $ 1,109.2 Sustaining(2) $ 17.3 $ 13.4 $ 29.8 $ 44.1 Total capital expenditures $ 222.8 $ 442.2 $ 822.6 $ 1,153.3





(1) Empress V NGL production reported on a 100% basis. (2) Please refer to the NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES section. (3) Dividends to shareholders per share are calculated based on the number of common shares outstanding at each record date.

MD&A, Financial Statements & Notes

The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements provide a detailed explanation of Inter Pipeline's operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. These documents are available at www.interpipeline.com and at www.sedar.com.



Inter Pipeline Ltd.



Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com



