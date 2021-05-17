Interac Chosen by Canadian Public as Canada's Most Respected Technology Services Provider

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Interac Canada (Interac) has been chosen as Canada's Most Respected Technology Services Provider by the Canadian public in a recent nationally representative public opinion survey.

"Whereas most organizations have to earn respect day by day, Interac has to accomplish it minute by minute as they enable Canadians have greater control over their money. " said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, Canada's Most Respected Award Program. "Interac has achieved this well-deserved accolade for seamlessly facilitating secure financial transactions through best-in-class technology, a firm commitment to security for clients and customers alike, and a real time demonstration of reliability and integrity." he said.

Of the 13 peers assessed for the level of respect held by each in the category, the Canadian public rated Google second highest, and to round out the top five was followed by Netflix, PayPal and YouTube.

The research was conducted by Maru Public Opinion with its panel and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The ranked results from the nationally representative sample of 3,901 adult Canadians during April 2021, along with a description of the methodology and the data tables, are posted on the Award website (www.canadasmostrespected.com).

The DART Insight and Communications (DART I&C) "Most Respected Corporation Program" was launched November 9, 2020 to elevate the discussion of corporate respect/behavior across all business sectors. DART I&C (www.dartincom.ca) was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright.

More about the research and award program can be found at https://canadasmostrespected.com/

