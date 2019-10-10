Interact Marketing earns Best Marketing Agency of the Hudson Valley Award

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interact Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in New York's Hudson Valley, has been declared Best Marketing Agency in Hudson Valley Magazine's annual "Best of Hudson Valley" annual award program.

"We are proud to represent The Best of the Hudson Valley and to share this title with the winners of all the other categories. This award is a true testament to the company's hard work, dedication and expertise in digital marketing and reaffirms our commitment to helping businesses, big and small, increase traffic, awareness, and sales through digital marketing." – Joe Beccalori, CEO of Interact Marketing

Each year, Hudson Valley Magazine opens an online public ballot for readers to vote for their favorite businesses in the region. Readers' Choice winners are picked based off of the number of votes, while the Editors Pick winners are based off of lengthy research completed by Hudson Valley Magazine.

On October 10, 2019, The Best of Hudson Valley Party will take place at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. Over 1,200 guests are due to attend the party and celebrate with the winners. Food, drinks, entertainment and a great crowd fuel the party and truly make it the "best" in the Hudson Valley.

For a marketing agency to be the best, and more specifically a digital marketing agency, they must focus their marketing efforts across all online channels such as search, social media, and display advertising. Interact Marketing is a Certified Google Partner, and 100% focused on internet marketing, differentiating the firm from many primarily traditionally-rooted agencies in the country. Now, with the Best of Hudson Valley award, the company is also being recognized regionally for it's expertise in the online marketing industry.

About Interact Marketing:

Interact Marketing is a full-service New York digital marketing agency based in the Hudson Valley in New Windsor, NY. The agency specializes in organic search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click advertising (PPC), website design and development, content and social media marketing, and online reputation management for brands and executives. Interact Marketing is also a Google Partner Agency. It is one of the fastest growing agencies in New York's Hudson Valley region with 472% organic revenue growth in five years (2010-2015). In 2018, Interact Marketing purchased the SlingshotSEO brand, and manages both businesses out of Orange County, NY. Company CEO, Joe Beccalori, is also a regular columnist on Forbes.com.

About Hudson Valley Magazine:

Since 1972, Hudson Valley Magazine has been the authority on the people, places, and activities that define the beautiful and ever-evolving Hudson Valley region. A division of Today Media, Hudson Valley also publishes Westchester/Hudson Valley Weddings, Focus on Albany, and the Casino Guide; features a vibrant Web site, produces a weekly e-newsletter called Hudson Valley Today; and hosts several signature events, including the Best Of Hudson Valley® Party, Burger and Beer Bash, and Excellence in Nursing Awards. Hudson Valley Magazine is an award-winning monthly regional publication whose mission is to produce a high quality magazine that informs, entertains, and investigates life in the vibrant community it serves.

