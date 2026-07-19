Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
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19.07.2026 16:15:00
Interactive Brokers Grew Its Customer Accounts 34% in a Year. Here's the Bull Case Before Q2 Earnings.
Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is one of a handful of large discount brokerages, competing with the likes of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). Competition in the discount-broker space is typically pretty fierce. However, Interactive Brokers has been doing pretty well, if its June 2026 brokerage metrics are any indication. Here's what you need to know.In June, Interactive Brokers had 5.185 million client accounts, up 34% from the same month of 2025. Its clients had equity of $930.3 billion in June, 40% higher than the year-ago period. In other words, the company's business has grown materially over the past 12 months. That's very good news, but not the end of the data the company provided.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Inc
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)