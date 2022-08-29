Interactive Brokers Group to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12th at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005004/en/